Michael Jackson Was ‘Desperate’, ‘Manipulative’ And Wanted To Be Seen As ‘Heterosexual’, Says Former Mother-In-Law Priscilla Presley! She Reveals: Michael Jackson and young children, Priscilla Presley goes there! Related Posts Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $65K Engagement Ring Into The Ocean In Massive Fight! Priscilla Presley Recalls 'Unbearable' Moment She Took Lisa Marie Off Life Support: 'Her Spirit Wasn't There' Priscilla Presley SUED! Former Business Partners Claim She 'Pulled The Plug' On Daughter Lisa Marie To Gain Control Of Elvis Estate! Michael Jackson Was Accused Of Awful Things By Many Young Boys And… CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 25, 2025 17:59pm PDT Share This Categories Lisa Marie Presley Michael Jackson