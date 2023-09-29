Michael Oher's Conservatorship With The Tuohy Family TERMINATED By Judge!

After nearly two decades, it’s a thing of the past.

On Friday, a judge in Shelby County, Tennessee terminated the conservatorship Michael Oher had been under for the last 19-plus years. Of course, Oher was made famous by the movie The Blind Side, which told the tale of the now-former NFL star’s difficult upbringing in Memphis and “adoption” into a rich white family.

As we’ve been reporting, Oher recently slammed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy for the real-life situation the movie didn’t cover. This summer, he filed suit claiming he was tricked by the family, not adopted as he’d been led to believe, and instead had granted them legal standing over his life as part of a unexplained conservatorship that began in 2004.

Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes put an end to all that on Friday. She granted the former Baltimore Ravens star’s petition to terminate the conservatorship. And she had some harsh words for the fact that it was put together at all!

Per ESPN, the judge noted the Tuohy family’s conservatorship over Oher was approved “despite the fact that he was over 18 years old and had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities.” That was a key point in Judge Gomes’ decision to terminate, too. In 43 years in law, she’d “never seen” a conservatorship filed for someone who was not disabled.

Lamenting how the Tuohy’s legal power should have ended long ago — really, how it never should have started — Judge Gomes said:

“I cannot believe it got done.”

Wow. Not a good look for the Tuohy fam…

Speaking of Sean and Leigh Anne, a family rep told People they “do not intend to share a statement in response to the judge’s decision.” Probably a wise move to lay low. Not that it makes this any better, of course. But better to be silent than to retort with their side of the story right now. Ya know?

What do U make of this legal development, Perezcious readers?

