The Blind Side Fam Say There Was 'NEVER An Intent To Adopt' Michael Oher In Harsh Legal Filing!

Damnnn! Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy have responded to Michael Oher‘s lawsuit, and it’s BRUTAL!

A quick recap: the NFL star whose story inspired the flick The Blind Side accused the couple of lying about adopting him in 2004, instead placing him in a conservatorship allowing them to exploit him for money. He says he only found out about the legal ramifications earlier this year. But the Tuohys have a VERY different perspective!

In a new filing submitted in the Shelby County Probate Court on Thursday and obtained by People, Sean and Leigh Anne asked a court to deny the athlete’s request for money, insisting they don’t owe him anything! Similarly, they don’t believe there’s “any need for injunctive relief” to resolve the legal case with him.

For starters, they shockingly revealed “there was never an intent to adopt him,” despite that being a pivotal aspect of the film’s plot — and something Michael supposedly believed was true. That said, they did admit to referring to him as a family member but did not think that caused “any irreparable harm” to him as he’s tried to claim. The docs explained:

“In fact, they have always felt that the Petitioner was like a son and have used that on occasion but not in a legal sense.”

So they’re saying he shouldn’t be confused because when they used words like “family” and “son” they were being colloquial and he should have known that — in a legally binding sense — what they had was more of a business arrangement? Hmm…

As for why they went this unusual route in the first place rather than just adopting him?? They say the “sole purpose” of the conservatorship at the start was to help Michael avoid NCAA rules that might have penalized him for playing football at the University of Mississippi, where the Tuohys were donors.

Wait, so… this was STRICTLY BUSINESS?? Dang, that’s harsh! Especially since we were all led to believe the Tuohys had such a life-changing, deeply personal and moving relationship with the young man they welcomed him into the fam. Oof.

Furthermore, despite the conservatorship, they said they “never signed any contract” on the star’s behalf and that he was paid what he was owed for the movie. It should be noted the conservatorship docs state the Tuohys “should have all powers of attorney to act on his behalf and further that Oher shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators,” per People. So, it’s hard to imagine how he would’ve made any business deals without them signing off on it! But they apparently didn’t follow the conservatorship by the book at all times…

While denying allegations they “breached” their responsibilities as conservators, they “admit they have never filed accountings” of Michael’s finances as is typically required annually. They claim the state never asked them to. Huh.

Plus, they “vehemently deny” viewing Michael as “a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit.” The Tennessee natives even praised themselves for saving the 37-year-old money:

“It is important to note that [Oher’s] share was paid to [the Tuohys] who paid the taxes due on these funds for some period of time but still cut a check for a full share (20%) to [Oher and their two children].”

The legal docs also hit back HARD at Oher’s allegation he only just found out he wasn’t actually adopted, saying the timeline is “demonstratively false” since he literally talked about the conservatorship in his 2011 memoir, I Beat The Odds. And we can’t fault them there. Something’s not adding up! But just because he knew the words were different doesn’t mean he understood the legal difference — especially if they were calling him their “son” right? We mean, he’s not a lawyer. He was a kid who needed help.

People reached out to the When Your Back’s Against the Wall author on Thursday to get his take on all this, but he directed the outlet to his attorneys who said “at this time we have no further comments.” What about you, Perezcious readers — what do you think of this?! Sound OFF (below)!

