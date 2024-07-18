It's A Miracle! Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella's Cancer Is GONE!

AH-Mazing news for Isabella Strahan!!!

Months after revealing her private battle with a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma, Michael Strahan‘s daughter has been declared cancer-free! It’s a miracle! In a new YouTube vlog, the 20-year-old was all smiles as she revealed she was getting her final MRI scan at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina. She said everything “went great” and made the wonderful announcement:

“Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

Yes!!

Despite getting that awesome report, she still admits she’s going to be a little “saddened” about leaving all her docs behind:

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

Watch the video for yourself (below):

We’re so happy to hear Isabella is cancer free! Share some celebratory comments for her (below)!

[Image via Isabella Strahan/Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]