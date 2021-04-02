Michael Strahan's Teeth Gap Is 'Here To Stay'!

April Fools!

On Wednesday, Michael Strahan surprised the world by uploading an Instagram video of him getting the iconic gap between his two front teeth closed. Having to unexpectedly say goodbye to the former NFL player’s “signature” look completely shocked the world, but it turns out it was all one big joke!

ICYMI, here’s the original vid of the star getting his new teeth (below)!

Seems pretty convincing, right? Well, don’t be blinded by those pearly whites because the Good Morning America host returned to the ‘gram Friday to set the record straight. Chatting in a new vid (face covered by a mask to keep the mystery alive), the TV personality gushed about the heartwarming messages he’d received since the reveal, saying:

“I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No! Don’t get rid of the gap, it’s your signature!’ And I’ve always kind of looked at it that way, but I didn’t know so many people cared.”

The 49-year-old then slid off his mask to reveal the gap was alive and well!

“Come on, man! The gap is here to stay for a little while. Not going anywhere anytime soon.”

HAH! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did he fool you??

[Image via Michael Strahan/Instagram]