Michael Strahan Bashes Chris Harrison's GMA Apology -- Calls It A 'Surface Response' From The Bachelor Host!

Michael Strahan was not really feeling Chris Harrison‘s public apology on Good Morning America!

As we reported earlier on Thursday, Harrison went on GMA to apologize for his controversial, contentious interview last month in which he shot back at former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay while defending current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s past racist actions. And for Strahan, this apology wasn’t quite good enough.

Speaking out after the Harrison interview concluded on Thursday morning, Strahan told his co-hosts (below):

“His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this. And obviously, he’s the man who wants to clearly stay on the show only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words.”

That’s very true! Harrison did specifically talk during their conversation about how he was planning to be back on the show next year, and he very much wanted to remain as host. It’s interesting, though, because Harrison also gave specific examples of how he was making changes to actually learn about the effects of racism — like working with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. For Strahan, that appears not to have made as much of an impression.

You’ll no doubt recall Harrison’s words from the interview, when he told the former football star in part (below):

“I’m an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. Antebellum parties are not OK—past, present, future. Knowing what that represents is unacceptable. I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay and I didn’t speak from my heart and that is to say I stand against all forms of racism and I am deeply sorry. I’m sorry to Rachel Lindsay and I’m sorry to the Black community.”

Quite the walk back! But will it be enough to save his job???

ICYMI, you can watch more in the video from this morning’s high-profile mea culpa (below):

What do y’all think about the interview, and the apology, and Strahan’s reaction to it all, Perezcious readers?! Will Chris be back hosting the show again next year, or is this it for him? How do U see everything on The Bachelor playing out from here? Sound OFF about everything with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

