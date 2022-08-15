Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney Amid Arrest & Cheating Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Patrick Carney.

This does not come as much of a surprise considering the controversy the couple has been wrapped up in the last few days, but it is definitely a noteworthy step for the family. As Perezcious readers know, Michelle was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband during an argument on Thursday, just after accusing him of cheating via a now-deleted social media post.

Now, according to TMZ, the singer filed divorce documents in Tennessee on Friday. In the papers, she stated irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple, who have been married since 2019, share two young children together — son Rhys James, 4 (inset above), and daughter Willie Jacquet, 6 months. (Michelle is also mom to 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.) With them in mind, Michelle is also asking for primary custody and child support — though she will allow for The Black Keys drummer to see the kids. The 39-year-old also wants Patrick to pay all legal fees and for herself to be named as a beneficiary on Carney’s life insurance. Whoa!

Both Patrick and Michelle are now mandated to attend a parenting seminar which the judge orders for all similar cases out of that specific court in Davidson County. The songwriter is also seeking an agreed permanent parenting plan from the court as part of the divorce. Looks like she’s really trying to set up a stable situation for the kids. It’s very nice to see that!

As mentioned, this latest legal drama comes amid a very hectic week for the couple. It all started on Wednesday when the Grammy winner accused her husband of cheating on her in a now-deleted tweet. She even called out the woman he was allegedly having an affair with — and her place of work! OMG! Michelle penned:

“Just found out my husband cheated on me with [alleged partner] from [alleged workplace] while I was home with our 6 month old daughter.”

Wowza!!

Things took a turn for the worse hours later when Michelle was arrested for domestic battery. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, cops were called to the couple’s house. Once there, they spoke to both parties and Michelle allegedly admitted to slapping the drummer in the face “one or two times,” per the outlet. While the rock star didn’t have any visible injuries, The Game of Love vocalist was arrested and taken into custody. Her bail was set at $1,000, though she was reportedly sent home shortly after since she is still breastfeeding her youngest child.

At the time, she released a statement to the media confirming she and her husband had split up, writing:

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Now we know she means it since she has filed for divorce! Patrick has yet to comment on the divorce or custody filing. This remains a very sticky situation, but we hope things can be sorted out as peacefully as possible for the children. Thoughts?!

