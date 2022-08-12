Michelle Branch Splits From Husband Patrick Carney Before Getting Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Him Amid Cheating Accusations!

Michelle Branch was arrested in Tennessee after allegedly slapping her now-estranged husband Patrick Carney following allegations that he cheated. And hours after the legal flap, in a statement released to the media late on Thursday evening, Branch confirmed she has now separated from the musician.

Related: Michelle Branch ‘Shamed’ By Another Mother For… Breastfeeding Her Baby?!

This all started Wednesday, when Branch tweeted — and then deleted — a note accusing the Black Keys drummer of infidelity. In the message, the Everywhere singer went so far as to call out the person with whom Carney allegedly cheated by name, and identified her place of work. Whoa…

Branch shares two children with Carney: son Rhys James, 4, and daughter Willie Jacquet, 6 months. The singer referenced the younger child in the now-deleted tweet, too:

“Just found out my husband cheated on me with [alleged partner] from [alleged workplace] while I was home with our 6 month old daughter.”

Jeez!!

The situation appears to have escalated from there. After that message was posted, the All You Wanted singer was arrested for domestic battery.

According to TMZ, court docs in Nashville document that police were called to Branch and Carney’s house around 2:00 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. Once there, officers spoke to both parties. Branch allegedly admitted she slapped the drummer in the face “one to two times,” per the outlet. The rocker did not have any visible injuries, but Branch’s admission to cops was enough to get her taken into custody. She was arrested, and her bail was set at $1,000. You can view her mugshot HERE.

Related: Addison Rae Unfollowed HER MOM On Instagram Amid Cheating Scandal?!

In the hours after the deleted tweet and arrest, the couple has also split up. Branch released a statement to the media reflecting her status after the apparent incident. While her message did not specifically mention the cheating allegations, or her arrest in Nashville, the 39-year-old singer did convey her shock about the sudden breakup.

Per People, the statement shared:

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Ugh. So sad for her — and especially for those two young children at home.

The mag noted a rep for the 42-year-old drummer has not yet responded to a request for comment. The two musicians originally tied the knot back in April 2019 in New Orleans. Along with the two young children they share, Branch also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from her first marriage.

[Image via Charlie Steffens/WENN]