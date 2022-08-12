Kaley Cuoco Says She Staged Her Own ‘Intervention’ During Karl Cook Divorce: ‘It Was Really A Super Dark Time’

Kaley Cuoco knows just how difficult a breakup can be.

As Perezcious readers may recall, the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from her ex-husband Karl Cook in September following three years of marriage. Since the split, she has been very vocal about how painful the whole situation had been, even confessing to not being “totally okay” months later while celebrating her birthday. Now, Kaley is getting super candid about just how much their divorce really affected her mental health.

Related: Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy ‘In Large Part’ Due To Kanye’s Online Bullying

In a new interview with Variety published on Thursday, Kaley shared that she struggled so much while filming season 2 of The Flight Attendant and dealing with her split from Karl. Her mental health got so bad at one point she ended up staging her own “intervention” in order to ask producers for help. She recalled to the publication:

“One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there. It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

The Charmed alum acknowledged that time during her divorce “was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that.” More than that, Kaley said she wasn’t ready to deal with a lot of her personal issues for a while:

“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.”

While working on the new season of her HBO Max series, she said it was not only the “hardest years” of her life personally but also professionally since she had to play a character “that was so tormented” at the time:

“It was the first time that I started therapy — I’ve been very open about that. I started at the beginning of season 2, just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible. And I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.”

Oh no!

Aside from seeking professional help, the Big Bang Theory alum credited moving in with co-star Zosia Mamet to helping pull her out of that dark time in her life:

“I really needed someone with me. I was really losing my mind. And then so many of these scenes were so hard to do because they were so hateful, so sad, and so dark, and there wasn’t a lot of levity.”

We are glad that Kaley had such a strong support system by her side during this troubling moment in her life. And nowadays, she expressed she is doing “so much better” and feeling more hopeful about the future:

“I came out of it a couple months ago, and life totally flipped upside down. Everyone kept saying there’s going to be a light at the end of this tunnel, and I didn’t believe it until it happened. And now I can tell other people that have the worst years of their life: ‘It’s gonna get better.'”

It’s great to hear that Kaley is doing well after this tough process. We seriously applaud her for being so honest about this — and no doubt her story will help others struggling similarly after a breakup. You can read her entire interview with Variety HERE.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Sheri Determan/WENN]