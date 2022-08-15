Kim Kardashian Shares Jaw-Dropping Gym Shoot After Pete Davidson Breakup!

OK, Kim Kardashian is just showing off at this point!

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram over the weekend to share some super-sexy bikini shots to bare her insane abs. Even though she’s newly single after the sad and abrupt ending of her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, it seems like she’s on top of her fitness game all the same!!

In the SKIMS founder’s new set of photos and video posted on the social media app Sunday, Kim can be seen in a very skimpy two-piece prancing around the gym. She’s not exercising on the equipment as much as she is posing — and she’s wearing heeled boots above the knee, too, so she’s not exactly dressed to workout. LOLz!

But the grainy and creative artistic shots give their desired effect all the same!! In the photo set, Kim possibly alluded to her newly single status after breaking up from the Saturday Night Live alum. The caption read:

“I do my own heavy lifting”

Hmmm…

A not-so-subtle reference to going it alone?! Single life seems to agree with the reality TV star, though, because these pics are something else! Ch-ch-check out the snaps (below):

In the comments, little sis Khloé Kardashian wrote what we are all thinking:

“Holy s**t Kimberly”

No kidding!!

All those pics came a day after Kim’s video version of the gym shoot, too. The Selfish author set the edited footage to Ciara‘s cover of Paint It, Black in an earlier IG post from Saturday, as you can see (below):

Whew! Kim is clearly feeling herself!! Newly single, fit AF, and thriving… watch out, world! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/WENN]