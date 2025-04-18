Michelle Williams FINALLY Meets Michelle Williams!

Y’all, it finally happened!!!

Destiny’s Child‘s Michelle Williams just met Dawson’s Creek‘s Michelle Williams! For years now, the two celebs have been getting confused for each other because of their identical names and the similar timing of their rise to fame (despite the fact that they look very different).

Related: White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Crying ‘For Over An Hour’ After Premiere!

Earlier this month, during the Dying For Sex star’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he said the most asked question was if Michelle was friends with the other Michelle. She didn’t have a direct answer — probably because it seemed like she’d never actually met her counterpart — but said she’d purchased tickets to see the singer perform in her Broadway show Death Becomes Her.

And now the meeting of the Michelle’s has finally happened!

On Thursday night, someone in the Big Apple caught the women geeking out on stage together. Michelle — you know, the one who was performing that night — was seen bouncing up and down as she took in the equally excited blonde in front of her. Look:

Cuties!!!

The R&B artist then shared the most iconic video on Instagram in which she was backstage signing autographs… only the images were of the white Michelle Williams! She then panned the camera and showed her new pal sitting with her. OMG! Watch:

Love!

They look just as happy as we feel! Here’s to hoping this is the start of an awesome friendship!

Reactions? Can you believe it took this long for them to meet?

[Image via Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/CBS/YouTube & Michelle Williams/Instagram]