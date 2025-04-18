White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Was Crying In Public 'For Over An Hour' After The Premiere! Witness Says...

Well, this is a new wrinkle…

There’s been more drama surrounding The White Lotus than onscreen this year — and that’s no mean feat considering how wild things got on the HBO hit! We’ve been following the saga of Aimee Lou Wood, who has found herself at the center of so much controversy.

The rumor mill has been grinding overtime with speculation she and onscreen boyfriend Walton Goggins had some kind of dalliance IRL as they spent months in the Thailand heat. First he thanked “for being my partner” on “a journey I will never forget.” He shared 17 SLIDES on his Instagram Story dedicated to their time together, and referred to her as his “soulmate” in an interview. All this as a married man, btw.

The whole thing was just a little sus… but nothing compared to how sketchy it was when people realized they had unfollowed one another! Something had to have happened, right? When put in the context of co-star Jason Isaacs teasing about the “theatre camp” atmosphere in which there were “romances that formed and broke” — everyone guessed they had some kind of fling, and it ended badly.

Now they’re believed to be feuding… but let’s rewind a few weeks. What was going on the night of the premiere??

Related: Aimee Lou & Walton Working Together Again? Hear The ‘Off The Record’ Scoop!

An eyewitness just wrote in to Deuxmoi claiming to have been present at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles that night. And they say they saw Aimee Lou “crying for over an hour”! Whoa, WHAT?! OVER AN HOUR??

They didn’t have any context at the time, likely didn’t even know the rising star yet. But now in retrospect, with all the rumors flying around, they’re wondering if it had anything to do with the breakup!

The supposed eyewitness claims to have the deets, too. They said it was definitely Aimee Lou “in her sequined Burberry gown the evening of the premiere” just losing it in public:

“She was sobbing literally in the middle of the lounge.”

They claimed a co-star and a few friends or team members were trying to console her — “Leslie Bibb, who had changed out of her gown, and three other women who looked like glam squad or manager maybe.”

Huh. Solid details if they’re making it up. If they’re not… why was she crying that night? They certainly didn’t think it looked like happy “our show premiered” tears.

We couldn’t begin to speculate. We will note that Walton was present that night at the premiere. And his wife, Nadia Conners, was not. But who knows what, if anything, happened that evening.

Aimee Lou was spotted crying just a couple days ago, too — this time back in London, on the shoulder of a friend. Many assumed it was because of that “mean and unfunny” sketch SNL did. But she denied that was it.

Was it about the Walton situation? If one even really exists? Was it about that both times? Were both crying jags about something totally unrelated and deeper than a showmance?? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]