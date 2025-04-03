Baby #4! Michelle Williams Secretly Welcomed Another Child!

Got A Tip?

Michelle Williams is officially a momma of four!

The Fabelmans star has quietly welcomed her fourth child — her third with husband Thomas Kail. People broke the news on Thursday after a source told them the family of six has been spotted out and about around their New York neighborhood recently. According to the insider, the happy couple welcomed the child six weeks ago via surrogate — though its gender and exact date of birth is unclear. The source dished:

“They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings.”

Awww…

Michelle previously welcomed daughter Matilda, now 18, with Heath Ledger before his tragic passing in 2008. She also shares 4-year-old son Hart with Thomas and a third child the pair welcomed in 2022.

We’re so happy for them! Congratulations!

