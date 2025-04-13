Mickey Rourke Exits Celebrity Big Brother UK After Using Homophobic Language Toward JoJo Siwa And MORE ‘Unacceptable Behavior’!

Celebrity Big Brother UK has had just about enough of Mickey Rourke! He’s out!

The Wrestler star has officially exited the reality TV show after a string of inappropriacies… As we’ve been following, Mickey directed a series of homophobic remarks at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa. He claimed she “wouldn’t be gay anymore” if he stayed on the show for more than four days (ICK), and told Love Island’s Chris Hughes he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” referring to the Dance Moms alum. Oh, AND dropped the f** slur! WTF!

The 72-year-old was issued a formal warning over his “offensive and unacceptable” language — which was controversial in and of itself. Like, should that not have been enough on its own to evict him?? He later apologized to JoJo, but clearly the warning didn’t click for him. Because he apparently ruffled MORE feathers!

On Saturday, Celebrity Big Brother UK announced the Iron Man 2 star “agreed to leave after ADDITIONAL “inappropriate” and “unacceptable” behavior! A spokesperson explained in a statement:

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.”

The Sin City star apparently got into some sort of altercation with Chris, which thankfully did not turn physical, but was one in which he used “threatening and aggressive” language.

So problematic!

