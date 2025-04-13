Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

JoJo Siwa's Mom Breaks Silence On Mickey Rourke's Homophobic Comments Toward Her Daughter During Celebrity Big Brother UK: 'I’m Really Sad' Bella Thorne Reacts To Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Behavior On Big Brother, Claims He Hit & Bruised Her Genitals With Metal Grinder On Movie Set Gay Makeup Artist STILL In Inhumane El Salvador Prison Camp Despite No Gang Ties -- Will He Ever Be Free?  Former Chart-Topper Lizzo Extends An Olive Branch To Britney Spears After Insulting Her! She: Chris Appleton Reveals If He Would Hook Up With Khloé Kardashian After She Admits She'd 'F**k' Him! JoJo Siwa’s Partner Kath Ebbs Slams Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Behavior On Celebrity Big Brother UK, Calls Him A ‘Dangerous Person’ Mickey Rourke Only Issued Formal Warning By Celebrity Big Brother UK For Using Homophobic Language At JoJo Siwa! JoJo Siwa Subjected To Homophobic Bigotry By Mickey Rourke In The Celebrity Big Brother UK House! He Was Given A Formal Warning After: Does George Santos Have Any Regrets? Former Politician Grilled By Perez Hilton On Mistakes, Impending Prison Time, Donald Trump And More! JoJo Siwa Is Getting So Much Hate! She’s: Tall Woman Says Angry Male Customer Harassed Her In Restroom Because He Assumed She Was Trans -- So Walmart Fired HER!  Jenna Jameson Reveals NEW Girlfriend Amid Messy Jessi Lawless Divorce! See Her 'Hard Launch'!

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Exits Celebrity Big Brother UK After Using Homophobic Language Toward JoJo Siwa And MORE ‘Unacceptable Behavior’!

Mickey Rourke Exits Celebrity Big Brother UK After Using Homophobic Language Toward JoJo Siwa And MORE ‘Unacceptable Behavior’!

Celebrity Big Brother UK has had just about enough of Mickey Rourke! He’s out!

The Wrestler star has officially exited the reality TV show after a string of inappropriacies… As we’ve been following, Mickey directed a series of homophobic remarks at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa. He claimed she “wouldn’t be gay anymore” if he stayed on the show for more than four days (ICK), and told Love Island’s Chris Hughes he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” referring to the Dance Moms alum. Oh, AND dropped the f** slur! WTF!

Related: JoJo Siwa’s Mom Breaks Silence On Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Comments

The 72-year-old was issued a formal warning over his “offensive and unacceptable” language — which was controversial in and of itself. Like, should that not have been enough on its own to evict him?? He later apologized to JoJo, but clearly the warning didn’t click for him. Because he apparently ruffled MORE feathers!

On Saturday, Celebrity Big Brother UK announced the Iron Man 2 star “agreed to leave after ADDITIONAL “inappropriate” and “unacceptable” behavior! A spokesperson explained in a statement:

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.”

The Sin City star apparently got into some sort of altercation with Chris, which thankfully did not turn physical, but was one in which he used “threatening and aggressive” language.

So problematic!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Was this the right call? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via JoJo Siwa/TikTok & WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 13, 2025 10:05am PDT

Share This