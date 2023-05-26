Um, WHAT?! Mike Tindall Complains About His 'Frustrating' Seat At King Charles' Coronation -- In The FOURTH Row!

Talk about champagne problems!

Mike Tindall is complaining about, of all things, his seating arrangement at King Charles III‘s coronation — even though he had one of the most coveted spots in the whole place! On a new episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Zara Tindall‘s husband dished last week:

“It was unbelievable to be sat where we were.”

We know, we know. A royal complaining about their seat at a fancy event, could he sound any more spoiled? Well, yes. He can…

Related: Meghan SKIPS LA Award Ceremony After Car Chase Controversy

The former rugby union player went on to point out he couldn’t see anything that was actually happening in Westminster Abbey, noting:

“Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there, and obviously everything that went on sort of [in the] back and front.”

So, where exactly was he sitting?! Get ready to roll your eyes. He was in the FOURTH ROW! Seriously!!! Out of a 2,300-person congregation, he was in the very front and still wasn’t satisfied.

The 44-year-old and Princess Anne‘s daughter were right behind Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie (and their respective partners Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, minus Meghan Markle) during the historic ceremony earlier this month. Not too shabby — and yet Mike has the audacity to be upset! Perhaps realizing how ridiculous he sounded, he said while laughing:

“You’re in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of wall that you can’t see.”

Wowza! What a thing to complain about! We can’t help but wonder if being behind Harry made him feel slighted considering how The Firm feel about him! LOLz!

Related: Princess Sophie FAINTED During Royal Wedding To Prince Ludwig Of Bavaria!

While Mike wasn’t happy with his seat, he did go on to address how special it was to be a part of the big day. He shared:

“It’s one of those moments. I think the best bit of the day was the six and a half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the king. It was like, whoa, goose pimples.”

Funny enough, his wife may not have been so upset about having to watch history go down on TV because fans caught her falling asleep during the ceremony! In a viral TikTok video, she could be seen dozing off during the event. Take a look:

LMFAO!

Guess she didn’t care to see what was happening! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you see Mike’s point of view or think it’s crazy he’s complaining about this? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/MEGA]