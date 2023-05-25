Meghan Markle SKIPS Los Angeles Award Ceremony After Car Chase Controversy

Meghan Markle isn’t taking any chances after that paparazzi car chase, we guess.

As you know, last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in what they called a “near catastrophic” car chase, along with the Suits star’s mom Doria Ragland, while leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in NYC. Their released statement called the chasers a “ring of highly aggressive” paparazzi which caused social media, celebrities, and even royal insiders to criticize them and accuse them of wildly exaggerating — especially since NYPD‘s statement made clear “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests” in the incident.

Related: Harry’s Rep Denies He Has Hotel Room ‘Set Aside’ To Get Away From Meghan

Since the entire ordeal, the drama has not stopped, with Meg and Harry surprised and upset that everyone is saying they were blowing it out of proportion — even going as far as trying to find footage of the incident to prove their side. No luck there as of yet. Witnesses and even the taxi driver say it just wasn’t that dangerous — but people have also come to their defense. In particular it’s been noted how much emotional trauma may have been caused by the eerily similarity to the tragic death of Prince Harry‘s mom Princess Diana.

A source for US Weekly argued on Wednesday:

“They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line.

But they also said:

“As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

But maybe not yet?

A week after the car chase, the 41-year-old has skipped out on a similar event she was supposed to be honored at — one that was only a 90-minute drive away from the couple’s Montecito home! Meg was due to show up at the Gracie Awards in El Lay to accept an award for her Archetypes podcast. She previously released a statement showing her excitement for the award, and said it was a true “honor” to receive it — but apparently after the car chase, she opted out!

Not only that, she left the event organizers hanging until the last minute! An insider told DailyMail.com ahead of the award ceremony on Tuesday:

“[Organizers] don’t have any information about whether she is making a last-minute show or not, or even [appearing via] video.”

Apparently she didn’t show up. Was she still too scared? Was Harry too scared for her?

What do U think about Meghan skipping the award show? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Variety/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]