Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Chants 'Free Britney' During Las Vegas 4th Of July Concert (VIDEO)

Miley Cyrus Chants 'Free Britney' During Las Vegas 4th Of July Concert

Miley Cyrus spent the Fourth of July giving a solo concert out in Las Vegas, but she had a little help from the audience — when it came time to show support for Britney Spears!

The Hannah Montana alum was rocking out at the opening of Resorts World and sang a medley of her biggest hits for the show, including Party In The U.S.A.!

Related: Cody Simpson Says He Learned ‘A Lot’ From His Relationship With Miley Cyrus

During the chorus, she worked the crowd up into a frenzy and really got them going with her “Free Britney!” chants, too!

Ch-ch-check out some of the clips showing Miley’s support (below):

And more here, too:

Fans were loving it all night long, as you can see:

Such a great show of solidarity!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Miley has thrown her support behind Britney! During a performance at last year’s Super Bowl pregame show, she also screamed out “we love Britney!” And in 2019 at a concert in Memphis, Tennessee, Miley doubled down on this weekend’s “Free Britney” refrain, too.

Consistency and support!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 05, 2021 08:44am PDT

Share This