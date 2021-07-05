Miley Cyrus Chants 'Free Britney' During Las Vegas 4th Of July Concert (VIDEO)

Miley Cyrus spent the Fourth of July giving a solo concert out in Las Vegas, but she had a little help from the audience — when it came time to show support for Britney Spears!

The Hannah Montana alum was rocking out at the opening of Resorts World and sang a medley of her biggest hits for the show, including Party In The U.S.A.!

Related: Cody Simpson Says He Learned ‘A Lot’ From His Relationship With Miley Cyrus

During the chorus, she worked the crowd up into a frenzy and really got them going with her “Free Britney!” chants, too!

Ch-ch-check out some of the clips showing Miley’s support (below):

And more here, too:

Miley Cyrus supported the #FreeBritney movement tonight at her show in Las Vegas “stressing me the fu*k out” pic.twitter.com/MKIJTC5yOw — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) July 5, 2021

Fans were loving it all night long, as you can see:

Oh my god @MileyCyrus just screamed FREE BRITNEY !! SHE GOT THE ENTIRE CROWD TO SCREAM FREE BRITNEY !! Thank you @MileyCyrus !! THANK YOU???????????? — JakeyonceTV | #FreeBritney (@jakeyoncetv) July 5, 2021

Such a great show of solidarity!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Miley has thrown her support behind Britney! During a performance at last year’s Super Bowl pregame show, she also screamed out “we love Britney!” And in 2019 at a concert in Memphis, Tennessee, Miley doubled down on this weekend’s “Free Britney” refrain, too.

Consistency and support!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]