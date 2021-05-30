Cody Simpson Calls His Time With Miley Cyrus 'One Of Those Phases,' Says He Learned 'A Lot From It'

Cody Simpson is getting real about what life was like while dating Miley Cyrus!

The two dated for almost a year before splitting up back in August of last year, of course, and while they have each remained relatively quiet about their time together up until this point, Cody is changing things up with a new interview.

Speaking to Australia’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, the 24-year-old musician and exceptional swimmer opened up about the things that went into him and Miley realizing their relationship had run its course last year.

Cody noted his history with the Wrecking Ball singer, explaining that things snowballed into a relationship in time and it ended up being a positive experience for him, saying (below):

“I’d known her for a long time at that point, not like a mentor but always a very hyper-creative person. We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while. Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it.”

Interesting!

That sounds… lukewarm? It’s not a shot at Miley by any means, and also clear that he’s moved on and isn’t still pining for her, either. Seems like things really did end amicably between them, then — allowing each to move on easily and smoothly!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the first time Miley really addressed her split from Simpson was way back in August of last year just after they went their separate ways.

At the time, the crooner went on Instagram Live and opened up a bit about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, her then-new breakup from Simpson, and more. The Slide Away singer said at the time (below):

“A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me [with Hemsworth] and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that. So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it. But, for right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re gonna continue to be friends.”

Now, it seems like Cody feels much the same way about things with his new comments about Miley, doesn’t it?!

FWIW, Cody still seems to be going strong with his new girlfriend, model Marloes Stevens, who he first confirmed he was dating back in December 2020.

Good for him!

