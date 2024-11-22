Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts On THIS Hit Song -- And Dolly Parton Did, Too!

Miley Cyrus doesn’t know if she made the right decision to release one of her big hits. And no, it’s nothing from her Bangerz era! It’s actually a recent track!

Last year, the 31-year-old singer dropped an emotional song called Used To Be Young about the shift from her “wild” years to her life now. In case you somehow missed it, take a listen (below):

It’s a real tear-jerker! In fact, the track is so vulnerable that Miley has second thoughts about whether she should have released it! WHAT! She told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Wednesday:

“I actually listened to that song yesterday, and I was asking myself, Did I really need to put this out? It was one of those things that maybe now that I’m a bit more private, I would’ve kept private, but I’m happy to have shared it. It just feels like a song that’s so personal that it’s hard for people to relate.”

We think a lot of people can relate! It’s not just pop stars who used to twerk on Robin Thicke live on MTV who are going through these transitions in life!

However, Miley was not the only one questioning if Used To Be Young should have come out. Her godmother, Dolly Parton, was also skeptical about it — but for a different reason! The country icon felt Miley was too young to be singing a song like that! Dolly even thought the track should have been hers instead! Miley recalled:

“She goes, ‘I don’t know if I like that new Used to Be Young song because it’s not fair that you’re singing about not being young when you’re young and beautiful. And here I am—I’m like 80—and I’m like, That should have been my song!’”

Dolly’s version would have been so good! But this is 100 percent a Miley Cyrus song. She already lived so much life, and it is a perfect tune to reflect on everything she’s experienced like her Disney days, Bangerz era, and more. And who knows? Perhaps she will change her mind about the song later on! Or, if we’re lucky, we’ll get an updated version of it 30 years from now about this chapter in her life!

