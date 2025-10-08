Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nicole Kidman's 'Bottomless Need For Sexual Attention' Blamed For Keith Urban Divorce! And How Does Hugh Jackman Play Into It?! Hayley Williams REALLY Hates 'Racist' Morgan Wallen! Keith Urban Highlights Nicole Kidman & Their Daughters -- & Removes Guitarist Maggie Baugh -- From Latest Show Amid Scandal! Sources Think Keith Urban Is Going Through A Midlife Crisis -- Nicole Kidman Split Isn't The Only Sign! Nicole Kidman Thought Keith Urban Marriage Would Last DESPITE 'Distractions' With Other Women: SOURCE Everything We Know About Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Split So Far! Keith Urban REFUSED To Talk About Nicole Kidman In 'Snippy' Interview A YEAR Before Split! Keith Urban Confesses His Love For Young Country Star Maggie Baugh In Resurfaced Clip -- MONTHS Before Nicole Kidman Split! Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Divorce 'Is Turning Dramatic' As He Has Been Making 'Questionable Choices'! Inside Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman's Separation BEFORE They Decided On Divorce! Keith Urban Changed Song Lyrics About Nicole Kidman To Reference Young Country Star -- Right Before Rumors Swirled He's Seeing Someone Else! Keith Urban's 'Mystery' Woman Might Be A Fellow Country Star! New Deets Revealed!

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Shows Fans EXACTLY How She's Doing In Brand New Video! Watch!

Dolly Parton Health Update Video After Sister Asks Fans To Pray

Dolly Parton has heard the concern! And she has the best answer!

The country legend’s sister sent shockwaves through her fanbase (which, let’s face it, is all of us!) by asking everyone on Tuesday to “pray” for Dolly. Scary, right? Especially after she had to cancel some shows due to health issues and just months after losing her husband of five decades+.

Related: Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Mom Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke!

Well, Dolly heard about it, and her rep even replied. But unlike some other famous folks whose health concerns have been unanswered for days at a time, she knew she could just put a quick video out on social media! In a post that went out across all her channels, she captioned the vid:

“I ain’t dead yet!”

The first thing she does in the short clip is mention the date, October 8, so everyone knows this is brand new Dolly material, and she lets everyone know she’s not only healthy, she’s keeping busy, exclaiming:

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!”

She continued sweetly:

“Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I’m OK.”

Phew! See the full video (below)!

[Image via Dolly Parton/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 08, 2025 11:30am PDT

Share This