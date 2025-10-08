Dolly Parton Shows Fans EXACTLY How She's Doing In Brand New Video! Watch!

Dolly Parton has heard the concern! And she has the best answer!

The country legend’s sister sent shockwaves through her fanbase (which, let’s face it, is all of us!) by asking everyone on Tuesday to “pray” for Dolly. Scary, right? Especially after she had to cancel some shows due to health issues and just months after losing her husband of five decades+.

Well, Dolly heard about it, and her rep even replied. But unlike some other famous folks whose health concerns have been unanswered for days at a time, she knew she could just put a quick video out on social media! In a post that went out across all her channels, she captioned the vid:

“I ain’t dead yet!”

The first thing she does in the short clip is mention the date, October 8, so everyone knows this is brand new Dolly material, and she lets everyone know she’s not only healthy, she’s keeping busy, exclaiming:

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!”

She continued sweetly:

“Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I’m OK.”

Phew! See the full video (below)!

