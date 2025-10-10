Got A Tip?

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire Blasts 'Crazy' Dolly Parton AI Death Hoax!

Reba McEntire is addressing that wild AI picture that Dolly Parton recently called out!

As we previously reported, Dolly took to Instagram after her sister totally scared the world by asking for prayers. Everyone panicked, thinking the beloved country singer was way sicker than she really was. But Dolly quickly confirmed through a short video that she’s doing fine. Whew!

Something else she mentioned in the video, though, is that she saw an AI rendering of herself and Reba circulating the internet. She described what she saw:

“Did you see that AI picture of Reba and me? Oh Lordy, I mean, they had Reba at my death bed and we both looked like we need to be buried. But I thought, oh my Lord, but if I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed. She might come visit me earlier.”

Crazy!!

See that video (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

This picture is crazy, y’all!

And now Reba herself is responding to the image! On Thursday, the I’m A Survivor singer said “you tell ’em, Dolly” in reference to the AI picture. She also mentioned in a video she posted to the ‘gram that there’s another AI rendering going around — one of herself announcing a pregnancy:

“That AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You are out there dying, I’m out here having a baby. Well, both of us know I’m too young and you are too old for any of that kind of nonsense. You better know I’m praying for you. I love you with all my heart, and I can’t wait to see you soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reba McEntire (@reba)

Mic drop!

But seriously, how insane! Not to mention, the creation of this garbage is destroying our environment!

What do U think about these viral AI images, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Reba McEntire/Dolly Parton/Instagram]

Oct 10, 2025 13:00pm PDT

