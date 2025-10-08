Dolly Parton's Sister Clarifies Request For Prayers After Fans Freak Out -- And The Singer's Rep Responds

We have an update amid Dolly Parton’s concerning health issues.

Fans around the world have been waiting with bated breath to hear any sort of update on the Queen of Country after she informed them she’d be stepping out of the limelight for a while. Last week, the 79-year-old announced she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which was set for December, until September of next year. She told fans she’s been facing some “health challenges” which require a “few procedures,” but assured fans she has no plans of retiring anytime soon. She just needs time to focus on her health!

However, the Jolene singer’s younger sister Freida totally freaked fans out on Tuesday when she took to Facebook to ominously ask for prayers, saying:

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

That sounds bad, right?! Well, pump the brakes, because she has an update.

After fans fell down speculative rabbit holes all day on Tuesday, Freida returned to the social media platform to reassure them that it’s not quite “so serious.” She informed them:

“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Whew, that’s a HUGE relief!

Dolly’s manager Olly Rowland has even since come forward to dispel any hysteria, informing the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the 9 to 5 singer is battling kidney stones:

“It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those. It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”

You may recall Dolly backed out of a Dollywood appearance last month amid her battle with said kidney stones. She told fans at the time:

“Turns out there was an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling around this minute, so you need a few days to get better.’ So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today. Don’t worry about me, I’m gonna be OK. Just can’t do it today.”

We hope the procedure goes smoothly and she recovers quickly!

