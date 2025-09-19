Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Peace Offering' To Estranged Dad Billy Ray -- A New Song & Music Video!

Why say it when you can sing it, right? We mean, when you have pipes like Miley Cyrus? And what she’s trying to say now? She forgives her father.

The Party in the USA singer and poppa Billy Ray Cyrus have been embroiled in a pretty sizable rift the past couple years. But we guess she finally decided it’s time to be the bigger woman and reach out with a “peace offering.”

And what an olive branch it is! It’s a whole song, complete with music video! Introducing Secrets on her Instagram on Friday, she wrote:

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.”

Aw. And then for anyone getting the wrong idea, she made very clear:

“This song is for my dad.”

LOLz! Glad we cleared that up! The track wasn’t just thrown together, either — Miley even got Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to collab with her on it! Amazing! She sings in the insightful track:

“Love is not a prison/ I’m not a guard, no/ So even when I’m holding you/ I won’t lock you up/ You can come and go as you want”

We guess she’s really decided to accept her father for all his faults? See Secrets video for yourself (below)!

And Billy Ray responded in kind. He took to social media to call it the “Best birthday gift a dad could ever ask for.” He wrote, along with a video of some home movies of the daddy/daughter team:

“Thank you @MileyCyrus for Secrets… a song straight from your heart to mine. The memories we’ve made together mean the world to me, and seeing you soar with your music makes me prouder every single day. Having Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood on this track is pure magic. Here’s some memories through the years with Miley… hope y’all enjoy this as much as I do.”

Best birthday gift a dad could ever ask for. ❤️ Thank you @MileyCyrus for Secrets… a song straight from your heart to mine. The memories we’ve made together mean the world to me, and seeing you soar with your music makes me prouder every single day. Having Lindsey Buckingham… pic.twitter.com/YKbNK4XbNQ — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) September 19, 2025

Wow, it worked! Amazing! Man, more dysfunctional families should solve their problems by writing beautiful new songs! (Does anyone know if Brooklyn Beckham can sing??)

