Millie Bobby Brown Makes Emotional Plea For Fans To Be 'More Respectful' After 'Uncomfortable' Encounter

Friendly reminder: celebrities are people, too.

Sure, fan interactions are “part of the job” for actors, musicians, and other famous faces, but as Millie Bobby Brown (who BTW is still a minor) tearfully pointed out, there needs to be certain boundaries! On Monday, the Stranger Things star posted an emotional Instagram Story about a negative interaction with a fan that made her feel uncomfortable and disrespected.

She shared:

“So, I just went shopping with my mum for Christmas, and a girl came up to me and asked if I was… whoever, and I said, you know, yes. And she said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me, you know? It’s not like of the both of us, of me. I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

The 16-year-old continued:

“I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being.’ Like, what more… what more can I ask from you?”

Wiping away tears, Millie went on:

“I asked her, I asked her, and she said ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’ It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.”

She added:

“I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it… Where are my rights to say no?”

Tell them, Millie!

The actress concluded with the message:

“I’m making this video to say: you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do, show respect, human being to human being. It’s just manners.”

Seems like a pretty reasonable request to us!

The Florence by Mills founder checked in later to reassure fans she was “totally fine now” but became emotional because she “felt uncomfortable and disrespected.” However, she also recently deleted her TikTok account, so many continued to worry about the levels of harassment the young star receives.

We sincerely hope that everyone who sees her message takes those words to heart. Now more than ever, it’s important to respect others’ space and boundaries.

Ch-ch-check out Millie’s Story:

