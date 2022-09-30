Minnesota Couple Found Dead Alongside 2 Dogs In Murder-Suicide Amid Both Their Cancer Battles

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Husband and wife Steve and Stacy Stearns “chose to leave this world as [they] lived in it: in love and together.”

A Minnesota couple were found dead alongside their two dogs inside their Detroit Lakes home on Tuesday, in what local authorities are dubbing a murder-suicide. The Forum reported the two had both been battling cancer — Stacy stomach cancer, and Steve, who was just recently diagnosed, lung cancer, which he was told was too advanced to treat. Just before they made the ultimate decision to end their lives, they posted on their joint Facebook account to warn friends and family, writing:

“To our loved ones. We chose to leave this world as we lived in it: In love and together. Our only regret is the sorrow to our loved ones. Remember the laughter and happiness We love you. Goodbye.”

Steven then posted a brief will to the social media page before calling 911 just after 9 a.m. to inform police of their decision. Becker County Sheriff’s Office deputies were then dispatched to the residence, where they found the spouses deceased alongside their dogs. Close friend Tammy Lawrence explained to The Forum:

“They’re lovable people; they are big and lovable, and when they hug you, you felt warm and secure. They said it all the time, always giving each other a kiss or a pat on the rear, always loving each other.”

The couple were reportedly unable to have children, and viewed their two dogs, Baby and 150-lb Goliath, as such. The latter pup also had health problems of his own, and was unable to walk anymore, with Tammy remembering:

“We had a birthday party for him (Goliath), and he had his own porterhouse steak.”

She went on to reveal Steve had actually made her aware of their plan prior to carrying it out, explaining:

“He made me promise not to say anything to anybody. Stacy did not want him to tell me, but he said, ‘I can’t look in your eyes and lie to you anymore, and somebody has to be able to tell people why we are going to do what we were going to do. They said, ‘What kind of life would it be in and out of the hospital with chemo? It’s not a life. They’ve always had a pact that, ‘We will go together.’”

Wow.

She admitted the couple didn’t have a time frame, and were originally planning at the very least to wait until after Steve’s 46th birthday next month, but his health declined rapidly in the 48 hours following his confession. The friend added:

“He’s not a murderer; this was done out love. It’s what they both wanted. They wanted to go together with their dogs. Steve’s words: ‘We’ve had a good life, we’ve had a good run,’ and they were in love, and they will love each other through eternity.”

The pair had just celebrated their 21-year wedding anniversary last week. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized. We’re saddened to hear this news, and hope their loved ones can find healing during this difficult time.



