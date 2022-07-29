Missing Texas Boy Found Dead In Family’s Washing Machine

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A missing Texas boy was tragically found dead in a washing machine.

In a press release captured by KHOU, Lieutenant Robert Minchew of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit explained that Troy Koehler’s parents reported him missing at roughly 5:20 a.m. Thursday. The lieutenant noted that when authorities arrived at the residence, they conducted “a brief interview for the missing person report” with the parents before searching the neighborhood, which was unsuccessful:

“It was early in the morning, there was no indication that the door had been opened, or a window opened. After searching the neighborhood, they were unable to find the child.”

It hasn’t been addressed why the report was filed so early in the morning, or whether his parents woke up to him missing or not. Regardless, we can’t imagine how scary it must have been to find Troy gone.

Lieutenant Robert added:

“Things that they observed led them to search the house thoroughly at that point. They found a deceased 7-year-old child in the washing machine in the garage.”

We couldn’t imagine being the one to find the poor boy. Troy was discovered at 7:20 a.m., two hours after the missing person report was initially filed. He was fully clothed, but it’s not clear if the washing machine door was open or not.

Upon discovery of the body, the homicide unit was called in to investigate and the parents were “separated and detained, which is standard procedure.” Robert explained:

“It’s obviously a traumatic situation for the family and anybody involved. It’s just more conducive to get them away from the house.”

As of now, it is unclear whether the 7-year-old got into the washing machine himself, or if foul play was involved, which Lieutenant Robert “could not comment” on. Detectives are currently waiting on the medical examiner’s office to narrow down Troy’s exact cause of death before taking further actions.

According to authorities, Troy was a foster child that was officially adopted by his parents in 2019. The child was enrolled in the Spring Independent School District, where he was described by teachers as full of energy and very bright. Neighbor Sherri Barnes confessed:

“I don’t even know what to say. It hurts me to my soul that a child would be hurt that way.”

Another neighbor revealed the family had just moved into the house a couple weeks prior to the tragedy. As of now, the investigation is still ongoing. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, noted on Twitter:

“A criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family.”

UPDATE : MISSING 7 YEAR OLD We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased. A criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family. pic.twitter.com/Am4uMr10SX — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 28, 2022

R.I.P.

