Missing Woman Found Dead -- And Husband Seen Dragging Large Object In Ring Footage!

Missing Woman Sheylla Cabrera Husband Dragging Object Ring Footage

A missing woman has been found dead… And shocking new footage has led authorities to believe her husband is to blame.

Earlier this month, Lancaster, California woman Sheylla Cabrera vanished. She was last seen on August 9 and was officially reported missing on August 12, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A day later though, a conscientious neighbor at Sheylla’s apartment complex turned over terrifying footage to multiple news outlets of what appeared to be her husband Jossimar Cabrera dragging a large object wrapped up in some sort of blanket or cloth. See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KTLA 5 News (@ktla5news)

The footage led authorities to believe “foul play may have been involved with the missing person,” so they brought in the Homicide Bureau. According to Sheylla’s family, Jossimar gave conflicting accounts of her whereabouts — ABC7 reported he first claimed she’d been taken by ICE. He then claimed she took off with another man… before alleging she suffered a mystery accent.

But then on August 16, there was a breakthrough in the missing person case… An unfortunate one. Sheylla’s lifeless body was found in the Angeles National Forest. It seems the response to that video was not an overreaction. It’s likely Jossimar was carrying exactly what everyone who watched it thought.

So, so f**ked up.

However, as she was found, Jossimar and the three children he shares with Sheylla went missing. According to Univision 34, the Peruvian consulate confirmed the suspect had arrived in the South American country with the three children. Thankfully, the kids were taken into protective custody! However, the consulate said Jossimar was not detained as there was no active warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, however, he was finally arrested. As of now, authorities are working with law enforcement in Peru to bring Jossimar back to the US where he could face a murder charge.

As we await that, it has been reported that the children are safe with their maternal grandmother. And as of now, Sheylla’s exact cause of death is yet to be determined. But it’s only a matter of time before they know everything…

Learn more on the story — and see more of the chilling video (below):

What a terrible situation. Our hearts are with Sheylla’s loved ones and those poor kids… Rest in peace.

[Images via LA County Sheriff’s Department/Fox 11 Los Angeles.]

Aug 20, 2025 16:50pm PDT

