Missy Elliott Surprises Stranger By Paying For Her Dream Wedding Dress!

Missy Elliott has been invited to a complete stranger’s wedding — well, after paying for the bride-to-be’s gown!

Say what?! This sounds like something straight out of Cinderella with Missy as the Fairy Godmother!

It all started on Tuesday when Ireanna Bradshaw, who has wedding bells in her near future, tweeted a pic of her dream dress, one there was NO CHANCE she could afford. Sharing how real the struggle has been for her to prepare for the nuptials as well as plan for her upcoming move in such trying times, she stated:

“Im getting Married in March & trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible…..”

Ch-ch-check out the tweet to see the dress:

Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible….. pic.twitter.com/OO6GftGZbK — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020

Ugh! How heartbreaking!

Her tweet worked its way through Twitter, especially after the model explained how she never thought love would be a possibility with all of her insecurities. Bradshaw’s message caught Missy’s attention and the Grammy winner commented on the post, writing:



“Early Congratulations. May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness.”

It didn’t end there, though! In one extremely generous move, the rapper surprised Ireanna by sending money for the stunning David’s Bridal dress, too!

“Your Dress is paid for now. I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband.”

See the exchange (below)!

Umm, can we all get a Missy in our lives? Because she literally just came in and made this woman’s dream come true! Ireanna, who was of course speechless, invited the Work It artist to her wedding, and many commenters stressed how much of a blessing this was!

Yeah, we’d have to agree there!

Bradshaw later told TMZ that when she heard the news and saw the money in her account, she broke into tears. With all the hardships we’re facing in 2020 with COVID and the rise of unemployment, it’s so uplifting hearing about Missy’s generosity!

But here’s the real question, Perezlicious readers: how cool would it to be to have MISSY ELLIOTT at your wedding though?! Drop us some comments!

