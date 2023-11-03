Model Voted ‘Perfect Woman’ By Playboy Spent $300K On Plastic Surgery!

One model is ready to reveal her big secret to the world!

Janaina Prazeres, a 35-year-old model with more than 55,300 followers on Instagram, received an accolade from Playboy in Norway this year: the adult magazine voted her the “perfect woman.” However, she hasn’t been entirely honest about her looks. It turns out she has gone under the knife multiple times. In fact, Janaina has spent a whopping $300,000 on plastic surgery to achieve her appearance!

Damn! And she plans on shelling out a lot more money on procedures in the feature because she feels being beautiful is “the secret to a better life”:

“I love feeling more beautiful — I always try to make my self-esteem high. This is the secret to a better life. So if I can invest in [my beauty], I don’t save. With all the surgeries I have already spent around $300,000 and I will definitely spend more.”

Over the years, Janaina claims she has had liposuction, high-definition liposuction, two nose jobs, boob jobs, a Brazilian butt lift, and fillers. She even had a rib bone removed! Ouch! Janaina continued:

“We have to take advantage of what medicine offers. Choosing to have surgery is a strategy as I am unable to dedicate myself to dieting. I tried different diets and realized that some help immediately, but for me it is not advantageous. They are very regimented and become difficult to fit into the routine. I think the scalpel solves everything easier — the diet requires us to adapt to a new lifestyle and I’m not willing to do that.”

Even though she gets plastic surgery done, she still maintains an active lifestyle and eats “balanced meals”:

“I like doing my surgeries but I don’t abandon my body.”

Well, we suppose it’s good on Janaina for sharing this secret, at least…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Janaina Prazeres/Instagram]