Mom Has Threesome With Two 13-Year-Old Boys -- In Her Son's Bed!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is SO horrifying…

A mother from Hampshire, England has been thrown in jail after having a threesome with two teen boys in her home. Reports from across the pond revealed the 36-year-old supposedly developed an “obsession for sex with young boys” and “wanted attention” following a rough breakup.

Natalie Harris — who has SIX children of her own — used Snapchat to communicate sexually with 13-year-old boys before she decided to invite them over. She waited until her kids were out of the house and her son was in school before she let two of the teens into her home. From there, they had a threesome in her SON’S BED!

Related: Mom Sentenced To Prison For ‘Violently’ Abusing Her 2-Year-Old On Facebook Live

The sexual encounter lasted for around 40 minutes, and reports say Harris begged the teens not to tell anyone because she could go to prison, but one of them ended up recording part of the threesome and posting it online. An absolutely stomach-churning situation, but the video circulating did help police catch the mom — as she has several identifying tattoos.

Harris reportedly admitted to Portsmouth Crown Court to all four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, which got her sentenced to four years behind bars. She also got a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Dubbed a “pedo” by local outlets, Harris suffers from bipolar disorder and dissociative identity disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder). At the time of the crime, she said she was having a “manic episode” following the breakup.

More information revealed in court just makes the whole thing sneakier and grosser than before. She went as far as to try and hide one of the boy’s identities by saving his name in her phone as “Rachel”. The family of one of the boy’s also said their son came to them about the situation. Prosecutor Matthew Lawson detailed:

“[The victim] said the messages became sexual and invited both boys to go to her house. It was clear to both boys they were going there for sex.”

Judge Sarah Munro KC called out the mom of six for her “total disregard of any moral compass”, boiling down the entire situation to her “desire for attention”:

“You felt unloved and you began to act in a way to get attention. In your desire for attention you gave no consideration on the long term detrimental impact on these young boys. There was significant planning and grooming behaviour used by you, a serious abuse of trust and a very significant disparity in age.”

Just awful. The poor victims’ families were also able to speak in court, with one of the boy’s mothers saying she’s been watching her son “fade away” since the “awful nightmare” occurred:

“My heart just breaks, I couldn’t have imagined this happening to my son – he is a child. Natalie has completely turned our family upside down. The worst thing about all of this is she has taken away his childhood and I will never forgive her. This will stay with us now for the rest of our lives.”

She got four years — this child will have to deal with this forever. So heartbreaking.

What do U think about this sentencing? Let us know in the comments (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.