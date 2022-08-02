Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé To Scrub Lyric About Clinton Affair After Renaissance Drama

Monica Lewinsky hopes she can convince Beyoncé to change her tune once again!

As we reported, the superstar’s team recently announced she’d be changing a line from her song Heated from the new album Renaissance after activists blasted it for containing an ableist slur.

Now, the former White House intern is hoping she can convince Bey to edit another one of her tracks — one that Lewinsky likely hasn’t been singing along to over the past nine years.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 49-year-old shared a Variety article about the music icon changing the line and added additional feedback of her own, writing:

“Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition”

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

As fans know, the 2013 track makes a direct reference to Monica’s infamous affair with former President Bill Clinton while he was in office. Bey sang on the track:

“He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica-Lewinksy’d all on my gown”

It’s no surprise Lewinsky is still salty about Bey turning her name into a verb for, well, you know — but members of the Beyhive didn’t think the Grammy winner should budge this time.

Fans replied to Lewinsky’s tweet, writing:

“Monica girl be realistic… You’re saying that Beyoncé should remove a line from her song that came out 9 years ago??? And why are you only talking about Beyoncé, there were plenty of other artists who were more disrespectful. Beyoncé’s line wasn’t even bad. So calm down” “Gurl please! You know you get your life to those lyrics” “Its literally clout chasing at this point let’s be honest here You waited for the perfect timing and now that she already got backlash for using the wrong word you wanna chime in and make it about you from a song that came out 9 years ago”

For what it’s worth, Monica replied to a fan and revealed that she never directly reached out to Bey’s team.

As for the Heated drama, activists pointed out that the line in question, “S**zzin’ on that ass, s**z on that ass,” is ableist, with writer Hannah Diviney saying in a piece for The Guardian:

“Language you can be sure I will never ignore, no matter who it comes from or what the circumstances are.”

(For those you don’t know, s**z is a slang derivation of the term “spastic.”)

The Break My Soul hitmaker addressed the controversy in a statement from her team, telling Variety:

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

This all comes after Lizzo made the same move in response to getting backlash for using the term in her song Grrls from her new album Special.

Back in June, fans called the Juice singer out for using the ableist word — prompting Lizzo to make a much needed edit. She said in an Instagram post:

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. I’m proud to say there’s a new version of ‘Grrls’ with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being a part of the change I’ve been wanting to see.”

Do U think Monica will get her way, too? Having your name be used to reference the time you were being used by your boss by one of the most influential and powerful superstars in the world can’t be fun!

