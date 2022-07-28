Whoa! Kelis Says Beyoncé Has 'No Soul Or Integrity' After Sampling Her Song On Renaissance Without Permission!

There’s drama erupting around Beyoncé’s new album already!

The 40-year-old singer’s long-awaited seventh record Renaissance, set to be released Friday, includes a track called Energy which supposedly samples Kelis’ song Get Along With You from her 1999 debut album. But apparently, the 42-year-old had no idea the track was sampled on the album until it unexpectedly leaked online on Wednesday – and she was not too happy about it!

After a Kelis fan account on Instagram said that “@Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy’” alongside a mind-blown emoji, she responded to the news in the comments section through her @bountyandfull page. And she did not hold back when calling out Beyoncé and The Neptunes‘ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, who wrote and produced the song:

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding . I heard about this the same way everyone else did . Nothing is ever as it seems , some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled”

Related: Is Beyoncé’s BREAK MY SOUL Giving What You Thought It Would?

Kelis did not stop there! When another social media user commented that they “always felt like Beyoncé really admires Kelis,” the Milkshake artist responded:

“Admire is not the word.”

Another person also chimed in, saying “that’s a collab the world really needs,” Kelis fired back:

“It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

YEESH!!!

Kelis later took to her own Instagram to continue addressing everything in a video, claiming it was a “direct hit” from Pharrell for not reaching out to her about the sample:

“It’s not about me being mad about Beyonce … She’s one issue because it was stupid and disrespectful, and she should have at least reached out, but the real issue is people like Pharrell and Chad … I have the right to be frustrated.”

She has a point! You can ch-ch-check out her explanation HERE. Kelis went on to write in the caption of a follow-up video:

“I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample . But it’s beyond this song at this point . This was a TRIGGER for me . Milkshake alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator , I’m an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history . But there are bully’s and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough . So I’m saying it today . I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations . Peace .”

Sooo it sounds like she might be coming after The Neptunes for this sample?!

It’s no secret that Kelis has had issues with The Neptunes when it comes to ownership over her past work. She previously told The Guardian in 2020 that she was supposed to split the profits from her first two albums with the producing duo – but that never happened. In fact, she claimed she never received any money from her first two albums! Due to being “blatantly lied to and tricked” when signing contracts, the performer said:

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do. Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.’”

What do YOU think about this matter, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Kelis/Instagram]