Morgan Wallen Fans BRAWL Over A Porta Potty In Brutal Clip -- WATCH!

Morgan Wallen fans waiting in line for a porta potty at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night got an extra show when two concertgoers got into a BRUTAL brawl!

In a clip that has since gone viral across the web, two women seemingly argued over cutting in line for the portable bathroom. And things pretty much immediately got physical. The altercation quickly escalated to the point where they body slammed one another into concert goer who was merely trying to exit the porta potty, before others stepped in to try and break it up… but things just kept getting more and more violent!

Watch the full thing below, but be advised, it’s pretty wild:

PORTA POTTY WAR pic.twitter.com/LcjRrDaPXv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2023

Boy, that blonde in the light blue romper and white cowboy boots, who netizens have since nicknamed the “Romper Stomper,” ROCKED just about everyone! Even the girl who was just trying to break up the initial fight… We hope everyone’s okay!

