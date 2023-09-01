Popular Los Angeles LGBT Bar ‘Targeted’ With Arson: ‘How Is That Not Deliberate?’

A popular LGBTQIA+ bar in Los Angeles has become the subject of what seems like a “deliberate” attack.

Sorry Not Sorry is known for its good vibes, colorful aesthetic, and weekend drag brunches — but it seems not everyone is a fan.

Last Saturday, general manager Brandon Waller arrived at the establishment to find its popular back patio covered in ash from a fire the night before. That evening’s events had featured a burlesque show, according to Fox 11.

Apparently, while herds of people were enjoying good drinks and entertainment, someone slipped into the back parking lot — which is described by the news station as inches away from the patio — and slashed and SET ON FIRE the tires of three employees’ cars!!

Waller says the bar manager at the time doused the flames with a fire extinguisher and called the fire department and police, but the smell of burning rubber and the dark soot stained the air.

When Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the bar at around 11:00 p.m. that night, they labeled the incident as arson, even though according to police spokesperson Tony Im, the suspect had already fled.

Waller agreed with the investigation’s conclusion, telling the outlet:

“They poured accelerant on each of the car’s hoods. How is that not deliberate?”

Sadly, this wasn’t the first targeted crime. According to the outlet, the bar front was once spray painted with Swastikas, and on another occasion, the word “AIDS” with an arrow pointing at the door was also graffitied.

Waller reflected to the news station:

“I don’t know what we’re supposed to feel, but it’s impossible not to go in that direction… of thinking it’s an intentional, targeted attack or hate crime.”

Seriously…

So sad. And so scary!!

We hope the LAPD can get to the bottom of this…

[Image via ABC 7/YouTube]