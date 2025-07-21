Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Gives Birth To Baby No. 4! And It Means A New Video Series For Fans!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives family just got a little bigger.

On Instagram Sunday, Mikayla Matthews announced the birth of her fourth baby — a little girl! Aww! In a carousel of photos, we can see her with the newest addition, alongside her hubby Jace Terry. The emotional pics give us a little glimpse at the newborn — whose name hasn’t been revealed yet — wearing a pink hat.

The 25-year-old wrote in the caption:

“7•17•25 our perfect baby girl is here.”

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

Precious!

The momma also posted a TikTok video as a “teaser” for her upcoming birth vlog. The black-and-white clips show the family’s first moments with their newest little gal. She said in the description of the video:

“Been soaking in the last couple days with our perfect baby girl I can’t wait to share all the details with you guys”

@mikaylamatthews Been soaking in the last couple days with our perfect baby girl???? I can’t wait to share all the details with you guys???? @Jace Terry pregnant postpartum newbaby laboranddelivery ♬ original sound – Mikayla Matthews

Not-so-secret lives these days, eh? Will U be checking out that vlog??

Congratulations to the happy fam!

[Image via Mikayla Matthews/Instagram]