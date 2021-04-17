Mossimo Giannulli Finishes Home Confinement Sentence For College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli is done!

After being released from federal prison earlier this month, the 57-year-old fashion designer completed his home confinement on Friday — a day earlier than scheduled. Giannulli was set to remain at home until Saturday after being transferred to the RRM Long Beach halfway house.

The businessman’s release comes a few months after his wife Lori Loughlin left prison following her two-month sentence.

As you may know, the couple was arrested in March 2019 after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to admit Olivia Jade and Bella Rose as crew recruits at the University of Southern California. Mossimo and the Full House alum eventually plead guilty to fraud charges in May 2020.

The California native was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service. Neither Loughlin nor Mossimo have publicly addressed their involvement in the college admissions scandal, but Olivia spoke on the controversy in a sit-down on Red Table Talk. She said:

“We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that it was wrong. It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

