Mossimo Giannulli Free From Prison Early After Serving Time For College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli is getting out of federal prison early after serving time for his part in the college admissions scandal.

A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Saturday, saying:

“He was released three weeks earlier than planned. It’s Lori’s Easter surprise.”

The 57-year-old was sentenced to five months in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc but was moved to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management (RRM) halfway house, according to In Touch. Typically, an inmate can leave the property “through sign-out procedures for approved activities, such as seeking employment, working, counseling, visiting, or recreation purposes,” per the Federal Bureau of Prisons. So, there’s a chance a little family reunion for Mossimo, Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade, Isabella Rose, and Gianni will happen soon.

In March 2019, the fashion designer and Full House alum got busted for paying $500,000 to get their daughters accepted into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team. Mind you, neither of the girls had ever played the sport. The couple eventually pled guilty in May 2020 after previously claiming their innocence.

In the plea deals, Mossimo had been sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service, while Lori completed a two-month sentence, leaving still two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. The pair already paid a combined $400,000 in fines in November 2020.

In January, the businessman filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence and serve the rest at home after being forced into “solitary confinement” due to COVID-19 precautions. Mossimo’s attorney, William Trach, said he was forced to isolate and quarantine “in a small cell where he spent 24 hours a day, with narrow exceptions,” like “to leave his cell to shower once every three days.” His son, Gianni, even advocated for him on social media, writing:

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong.”

Mossimo was later released from solitary and relocated to a minimum-security camp, but his lawyer said: “the toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being has been significant.” However, a judge rejected Mossimo’s request to leave early and complete his time in home confinement. Per Us, court documents stated that the brand owner had “given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant an immediate release,” and the original terms were an “appropriate” punishment.

Well, Mossimo’s time behind bars ended up cut short anyway — although by just a couple of weeks. We shall have to wait and see if he and Lori will speak out about the bribery scheme as Olivia did on Red Table Talk. You know, it would make a great Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

