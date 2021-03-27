Olivia Jade Reflects On Being ‘Publicly Shamed’ For College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade reflected on what it was like to be “publicly shamed” for her parent’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, the 21-year-old posted on TikTok to share some lessons with her followers that she says a “very inspirational woman” helped her learn in the aftermath of the incident.

“A very inspirational woman once told me, we were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours. And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 ft. of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning.’”

Taking a wild guess here and saying this “inspirational woman” is Lori Loughlin. Olivia then continued:

“I think about that quote every day because it’s so true and such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we’re all very quick to judge. I think we’re all very quick to put people down.”

Hmm… right.

The social media personality then added how she wants fans “to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they’re valid to you, they’re valid. It doesn’t matter if someone is going through worse.” She went on to explain the point, saying:

“You’re allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn’t take away from somebody else, and that shouldn’t take away from you. We’re all human beings.”

While the words themselves do ring true, the underlying tone does miss out on the fact that you and your parents DID something incredibly wrong. And we don’t really think people have too much sympathy after the Operation Varsity Blues ordeal.

Now, Olivia hasn’t spoken too much about the scandal and the impact it had on her family. So, does this little slice into her thoughts on the situation mean she will be ready to give the full rundown soon?

As you may recall, the influencer made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she opened up about wanting to “move one and move forward.”

“I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity — I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.’ I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

Since then, Olivia has been active on her social media platforms making a return to YouTube in January after her mom’s release from federal prison in December. Her father Mossimo Giannulli, who allegedly committed fraud and bribery to get his daughters into USC with Lori, is currently serving out the rest of his sentence.

Ch-ch-check out Olivia’s TikTok vid (below):

@oliviajadeg doesn’t matter if you’re drowning in 60 ft and I’m drowning in 30… were both still drowning. Love this message – have a beautiful day ♬ original sound – Olivia Jade

[Image via Olivia Jade/Instagram]