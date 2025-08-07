Ms. Rachel's A-Lister Instagram DM Story Is SO Cute & Relatable!

Ms. Rachel is one of the most beloved children’s content creators right now, so it comes as no surprise that she has a few celebrity fans who DM her — including the one and only Rihanna!

Yes, it turns out the singer, who has two toddler sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky, is such a big admirer of Ms. Rachel that she slid into her DMs one day! OMG!

However, the former preschool teacher almost missed the message because she had no clue what her iconic Instagram handle was! When asked who her “most surprising” celebrity fan is on Thursday’s episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, she explained:

“So, I’m not amazing with Instagram. So I didn’t know about the requests and top requests, so I ghosted some people for like months.”

Not Ms. Rachel ghosting a celeb! LOLz! She continued:

“Anyway, so, I’m not a cool person, who like knows a lot about celebrities, so when I saw Badgalriri, I was like, ‘wow, this person as so many followers.’ And then I was like, this is such a cute little profile picture because it’s a drawing.”

Ms. Rachel said she had “no idea” who “Badgalriri” was and started to ask around. She eventually “realized it was Rihanna” and freaked out! LOLz! But did the social media personality respond? Hopefully, she didn’t ghost her like the others! Ms. Rachel unfortunately didn’t share any details about the message. But this was no doubt a huge deal! Even Kylie Kelce jokingly reacted:

“Small flex. Tiny, little flex.”

Jason Kelce’s wife then asked if Ms. Rachel “gasped” the moment she realized Rihanna messaged her. Her response? Obviously, she couldn’t believe it! She said:

“I did, I did. I was like, wow. And yeah, that was crazy.”

It’s certainly not every day someone receives a DM from an icon like RiRi! We would react the same way!

And while no one can top Rihanna, someone does come close to taking the No.1 spot! Ms. Rachel shared that she once got to sing with John Legend, whom she was a big fan of growing up, so “that was so cool.” Watch the full podcast episode (below):

