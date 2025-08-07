Swifties Think Travis Kelce Presser Is Sending Secret Message To Taylor Swift

Is Travis Kelce a total Mastermind?!

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in the midst of their football training camp, and on Wednesday we finally got to hear from KillaTrav himself! The team does daily press conferences, but this was the first one in which Trav spoke to reporters. And he said he “eats, sleeps, and breathes” football when he’s at St. Joe — where the team is staying for the duration of camp:

“[I’m] trying to win Super Bowls, man. It’s the only way you get there, and I think it starts in the offseason. You get out here to St. Joe, and you get into training camp, it really signifies coming together, the chemistry, the culture that you need to keep getting better every single day, every single week throughout the year.”

But this is where Swifties noticed a magical connection to Taylor Swift! Trav continued:

“I’ve been lucky to be here for my 13th year now. I just absolutely love this organization. I love the team, I love the coaches. I know just about every defensive coach, as well as all the offensive coaches and vice versa with the players and the staff in the equipment room. I have fun coming into work every single day.”

His 13th year in football! Tay Tay’s lucky number! And it gets even more enchanting from there… A fan pointed out on X (Twitter) that this is actually DAY 13 of training camp:

“Someone in Kansas City needs a raise! You are telling me that Travis Kelce hasn’t spoken to the media all Training Camp, but his first time just HAPPENS to fall on Day 13 The Swifties have fully infiltrated the Chiefs media team!”

OMG!

Watch for yourself (below):

We're lucky to have you, Travis ???? pic.twitter.com/NneZnWwm0p — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2025

While he never mentioned his girlfriend directly, it’s no denying this feels like some Invisible String! Coincidence, or perhaps some TayVooDoo??

Or maybe Trav asked to speak on the 13th day? He doesn’t get to go hang out with Taylor every night, so perhaps this is a way to send her a special message??? Hmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

