MTV Execs Are Apparently Pissed Off At 'Ungrateful' Jersey Shore Cast Following Reboot Criticism!

The folks at MTV are apparently NOT happy with the cast of the original Jersey Shore franchise as the network tries to reboot the iconic series with fresh faces in a new way!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how we previously reported on the legendary longtime cast’s reaction to the reboot with their strong, candid statement directed at the network’s decision-making team. In that statement, Snooki, The Situation, JWoww, Pauly D, and the rest of the group called out the TV network for trying to re-do reality TV history!

Now, according to TMZ, “high-level sources” at MTV are not pleased with how the longtime O.G. cast of the reality show reacted to news of a new, younger cast coming on for a reboot. In fact, those within the network are apparently calling the cast “ungrateful,” according to the reporting from that news org!

The outlet published a statement reportedly from an insider at the TV channel, and it’s STRONG! The source shared their reaction to the cast’s call-out of the reboot attempt, saying (below):

“It’s disgusting they’d take a swipe at the network.”

Yikes!

Of course, the original Jersey Shore cast still has Family Vacation to fall back on, so things probably shouldn’t get too contentious between the network and its stars — for both sides’ sakes. But there’s clearly some anger and frustration here!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the cast didn’t hold back in their original statement, which read in part (below):

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

And they all went on to add:

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Honestly, would we expect anything less than the most drama possible from a Jersey Shore-related situation?! And we’re here for it! Just saying!

