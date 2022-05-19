Jersey Shore Cast SLAM New Reboot In Shady Joint Statement: 'Took A Chance With A Network In Need'

The OG Jersey Shore cast is pumping their fists in fury over MTV’s upcoming reboot of the beloved reality show — complete with a new cast!

For those who don’t know, the cable network announced this week that it would be adding a new version of Jersey Shore, tentatively titled Jersey Shore 2.0, to its programming.

Related: Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She’s In The Hospital Amid Divorce Drama

A release for the new series read:

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

While fans were divided on the announcement, one group remained united in their stance: the original cast, who made no secret of their disdain for the upcoming reboot!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, all took to social media to share a SHADY AF joint statement revealing they are “not in support” of Jersey Shore 2.0. It read:

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Damn! A network in need? That is some shady s**t!

The crew concluded their post by plugging the upcoming sixth season of their sequel series, writing:

“Don’t forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. #WeAreJerseyShore”

The fam has spoken!

Shorty after the statement was issued, the Situation took it a few step further by posting several follow-up thoughts on the subject. He wrote in multiple tweets:

“Often duplicated but never replicated.” “There is no substitute for lightning in the bottle.”

He might be right about that — but we’re sure MTV is rounding up a clan of rowdy 20-somethings that are thirsty for their time in the sun. The question is: will the public stay loyal to the original cast? Or will the new Jersey Shore stars usurp their predecessors?

We guess we’ll find out soon enough, but we know the OGs will always be our favorites!

[Image via MTV]