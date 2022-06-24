Jersey Shore's Angelina Says She Can PROVE She Never Cheated With Receipts -- Y'all Buying This??

Angelina Pivarnick is making sure she has ALL her bases covered!

The 35-year-old reality TV star is taking a stand against rumors that she cheated on estranged husband Chris Larangeira. And it’s not enough for the Jersey Shore alum to deny the allegations — she’s going above and beyond by warning the world that she’s got the receipts to prove it!

Related: MTV Execs Are Apparently PISSED At The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Over Reboot Criticism!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will recall how in the trailer for the new season, which was pushed out earlier this month prior to Thursday night’s season premiere, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino straight up accused Angelina of getting frisky behind her (former) man’s back!

In the preview clip sent out by MTV a few weeks back, Mike slams Angelina with allegations how she supposedly “had multiple side pieces from your husband” and that the men reportedly “wanted to expose” her. Yikes!

But Angelina is not standing for that!! The All Star Shore star spoke to Us Weekly in an interview posted Thursday morning and straight-up said she’s got the receipts to prove she didn’t cheat on her 45-year-old estranged husband:

“I have timelines of when things [happened]. I don’t delete text messages. I don’t delete pictures.”

Angelina didn’t lay out the specific receipts (yet?), but she explained the timeline to the outlet:

“My husband and I split first, we split one time prior to the second time so we were separated. He was, and I was, hanging out, going out with my friends. I’m allowed. I was allowed legally. I’m just being honest. The timeframes are very off.”

The Staten Island-born star sounded clearly frustrated over the fact that people often don’t believe her side of the story.

Miffed about Mike’s skepticism and the overall attitude around it, Angelina said:

“It’s like I’m a car salesman sometimes where I’m trying to sell myself that I’m not a liar. Every single season I’ve been honest and open and I’ve proven myself [but] everyone’s, like, ‘She’s lying.’ I’m just sick and tired of being here. People don’t wanna believe me from now on? That’s on them.”

Even through it all, Angelina does seem to be happy that she’s a single woman again.

The longtime reality TV starlet explained to the mag that she’s happy with her life at this point right as she’s beginning to date again. Not content to sit on the sidelines any longer, Angelina revealed:

“This is the happiest I’ve been in so long. [Divorces are] sad and people go through [them] all the time. It happens in life and it is what it is, but I’m moving forward with my life. That’s what I’m saying. I’m dating.”

Sadly, she was mum about who she was dating, instead saying viewers will “have to see” when her new show, All Star Shore, premieres next Wednesday.

Speaking of that competition series — in which Angelina competes with 14 other veteran reality stars for “an epic vacation” in the Canary Islands — Pivarnick was keen on promoting it pretty hard.

She hilariously told the mag that the hardest part of filming was the wake-up time:

“Having to be up at 7:00 a.m. I just [kept] rallying and just keep drinking. That’s the only way to survive and something like that.”

LOLz!

Definitely sounds like Angelina. TBH, it sounds like everybody who came out of the Jersey Shore universe. Ha!!

Anyways, what do U think of these cheating claims, Perezcious readers?? Do U Angelina’s got what it takes to prove her innocence?!

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MTV/YouTube]