Murder Charges Filed In Street Racing Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son & Two Others

Two teenagers have been charged with multiple counts of murder each in connection with a horrific crash earlier this month in Burbank, California that killed three innocent people in an uninvolved car.

As we originally reported back on August 6, the two tweens were arrested after allegedly causing a fiery crash on a city street in Burbank after they apparently decided to race each other. The crash left three innocent people dead — including the son of comedian Tony Baker — and the two teen drivers are facing serious, life-altering prison time.

Now, 19-year-old Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, the alleged driver of the gray Kia car involved in the racing incident, has officially been charged with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving. The alleged driver of the other car involved — a black Mercedes — is just 17 years old and thus has not been identified publicly because he is a minor, though he has also been charged with the same counts in court.

Aghajanyan, a Burbank resident, is being held in jail in the SoCal city in lieu of a $6,000,000 bond. He has pled not guilty. The other teen involved is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility elsewhere in Los Angeles County while the district attorney continues to look over and review the case against him.

In a statement regarding the filing of charges against the two alleged street racers, the Burbank Police Department shared (below):

“The Burbank Police Department reminds all community members that such reckless acts will not be tolerated. The Burbank Police Department will continue to aggressively enforce traffic laws, including reckless driving, racing, and unsafe speed.”

Of course, as we reported, comedy Tony Baker’s son Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker was one of three innocent victims killed in a crash caused by the street racers. In addition to the 21-year-old’s death, two of his friends in the same car that was struck — 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam — were also declared dead at the scene by first responders.

The crash remains under investigation, but it’s certainly nice to see progress being made in getting justice for these innocent victims. Since the crash, a Change.org petition demanding the city of Burbank come down hard on illegal street racing has acquired over 110,000 signatures. (You can view that petition HERE.)

As for the comedian and Whiplash actor, he has tweeted openly about his grief and sadness here in the weeks after the tragedy. Here is one of his most recent messages, from Sunday:

Baker has also highly praised Cerain’s mother for her strength and determination of will to get through such an unimaginable tragedy.

We continue to send our condolences out to the Baker family, the Moghaddam family, and the Johnson family as they continue to grapple with this horrible situation.

