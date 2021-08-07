Comedian Tony Baker’s 21-Year-Old Son Killed In A Devastating Street Racing Crash

Tony Baker is mourning the tragic loss of his son, Cerain Anthony Baker, who was one of three individuals killed in a devastating car crash.

On Wednesday, the victims — Cerain, Jaiden Johnson, and Natalee Moghaddam — were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene in Burbank, California after being ejected from a silver Volkswagen when a Kia suddenly barreled into it. According to a press release from the Burbank Police Department, the gray vehicle was supposedly moving “at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing” a black Mercedes Benz just moments before the fiery collision.

Related: Man Arrested For NYC Hit-And-Run That Killed Gone Girl’s Lisa Banes

Cerain reportedly was attempting to make a left turn when he was suddenly struck by one of the vehicles. A car reportedly caught on fire, and photos revealed that the Volkswagen ended up in pieces, with the back half completely missing. Sergeant Emil Brimway described the tragic scene in a statement to ABC7:

“In my 19-year-career, I haven’t seen anything like this, personally. Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span. We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous. We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis.”

Truly upsetting given how this tragedy could have been avoided if the drivers hadn’t pulled such a reckless stunt…

Comedian Tony Baker’s son Cerain Baker was among 3 innocent victims killed in high-speed street racing crash in Burbank. | UPDATES on @ABC7 6:30am. https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/EYNcbpJPH0 — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 5, 2021

Both occupants of the Benz were reportedly fine following the accident. (Hopefully they realize how lucky they are.) However, an unnamed passenger from the Kia sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Barker opened up about how his son’s unexpected death “feels like it’s not real,” explaining to NBC 4 Los Angeles:

“We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it’s back to regular conversation.”

On Friday, the 44-year-old comedian took to Instagram to update fans on how he has been holding up since losing Cerain. In the picture, Tony confessed how his “heart is absolutely broken out here on the streets,” but reassured fans that he has “still been crackin jokes” to help with the grieving process. He also penned a lengthy caption, expressing his gratitude for all of the condolences over the past couple of days:

“Myself and My Family are overwhelmed with the love and care from friends, fans and complete strangers. I FEEL the love. I see the text messages and some of the DM’s and just want you all to know that it’s appreciated. I know i am not alone and we are blessed to have soo many people to lean on, cling to and call. I loved that boy sooo much.”

He then offered his well-wishes to the other victims’ loved ones, writing:

“My heart goes out to Jaiden & Natalee’s families as well. For those that were at the Vigil on Wednesday nite, you know that i was howling crying one minute, then crackin jokes the next. Thank You All. And I ‘m soo sorry that yal are sad too.”

Take a look at the heartfelt post (below):

And while he’s thankful for the support, Baker followed up his emotional message with a simple request:

“Please. don’t send flowers.”

Our hearts go out to Tony during this difficult time.

[Image via Laugh Factory/YouTube, Cerain Baker/Instagram]