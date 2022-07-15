Aww! Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Didn't Eat Meat Before Their Kissing Scene Because She's Vegan

Chris Hemsworth is proving all the time how flawless he can be — and his co-stars agree!

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recently went on the radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and gushed about the hunky Marvel star (just like the rest of us would)!

Host Roman Kemp asked the actresses if Chris had any flaws, and the two ladies were almost unable to come up with anything! Tessa was first to speak up and said that the Thor star had a habit of getting “hangry” but that doesn’t stop him from being “sweet” though:

“He does get grumpy sometimes and he does get hangry but he’s still sweet.”

While on the topic of food, Natalie bubbled about the most adorable thing the actor did for her:

“The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.”

Aww!

Literally the sweetest thing ever. And what made it even more sweet is the Annihilation actress said she wouldn’t have minded if he did eat meat that day. She told the radio host that Hemsworth is a bit of a meat addict, saying he eats it “like every half hour” — and he didn’t do so that entire morning because he’s just that considerate!

“[Chris] eats meat like every half hour. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about but he was just being thoughtful.”

Thompson then chimed in with her own confirmation of the Avengers star’s carnivorous appetite:

“I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat, he’s just like eating bison in the morning.”

How adorable! He went out of his way just to make sure his costar was comfortable! Hunky, attentive, kind — MAJOR swoon!

