Aww! Joe Jonas Changes Much Better Lyrics During Las Vegas Residency To Support Ex Taylor Swift!

This is so sweet!

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift have both officially put their nasty breakup drama in the past! During one of the Jonas Brothers‘ first concerts as part of their new Las Vegas residency, the 32-year-old sang one of the group’s fan-favorite throwback tracks, but he notably switched up an important lyric to show he’s made amends with his ex-girlfriend!

In the original lyrics of the band’s song Much Better, Joe sings:

“I get a rep for breaking hearts / Now I’m done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter.”

Fans have always seen the guitar reference as an obvious signal the tune was about the country star considering her hit song, Teardrops on My Guitar. The couple dated for three months in 2008 before breaking up. At the time, Taylor claimed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that the DNCE frontman dumped her via a 25-second phone call, though Joe later claimed that Taylor was the one to ignore attempts at longer conversations to discuss the split.

So, how’d he pay tribute to her on Saturday night??

Well, in footage captured by one fan, Joe was heard singing:

“Now I’m cool with superstars.”

Aww!! Listen for yourself (below)!

????| @JoeJonas changed the lyrics of "Much Better" at Jonas Brothers Concert. "Now I’m cool with superstars" pic.twitter.com/rAKtrdAbiW — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 4, 2022

The way he stressed the lyric change too — love it! Fans were freaking out about the new rendition, take a look at a few comments on Twitter:

“Joe Jonas performed ‘Much Better’ for the first time in YEARS the other night and the lyric was changed from ‘now I’m done with superstars’ to ‘now I’m cool with superstars’ to show how he’s grown up and friends with Taylor Swift again and I can’t get over it” “This is GROWTH.” “whoever got to witness the jonas brothers performing much better and joe jonas singing ‘now i’m COOL with superstars’ instead of ‘now i’m done with superstars’ i hope you know how lucky you are !!!!!!!!!!!” “She did the invisible string line and he did this. Cute as f**k” “JOE JONAS CHANGED THE LYRICS TO MUCH BETTER! I am no longer a child of divorce

Hah!! Now we want to know if Taylor appreciated the lyric swap as much as listeners! Super fans know about her own lyrics from the 2020 song, Invisible String, in which she muses about sending her exes’ babies presents. (Joe and his wife Sophie Turner had their first baby, Willa, in July 2020.) So yeah, consider this bad blood all dried up!

What about YOU, Perezcious readers? Was the update everything you never knew you needed?? Sound OFF (below)!

