Natalie Portman Caught Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheating With 25-Year-Old: REPORT

This is a wild one, y’all!

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are reportedly trying to save their marriage — after he was exposed for having an affair with a 25-year-old! UGH!

The couple, who were married in 2012, have already had a rocky last couple years in their relationship. They apparently got separated last year over their differences — but ultimately were able to mend things and start working on their marriage again. But this — this has really turned things into a mess from which they may not recover…

According to French outlet Voici, Benjamin, 45, was spotted out and about with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old French climate activist. The outlet says the New York City Ballet principal dancer and the young woman were photographed together in France. Yikes!

But it’s not over — at least not yet. A close source to the couple confirmed to PageSix that Natalie found out about Benjamin’s affair. However, at the moment they’re still together — and trying desperately to stay that way:

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

But don’t expect her to put her man on blast on social media or anything. As the source notes:

“She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”

A source told People roughly the same thing about the marriage, saying the affair was just a quick mistake:

“It was short-lived and it is over. He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The couple share two children, Aleph Portman-Millepied, 12, and Amalia Millepied, 6, and they seem to be looking out for their best interest — by trying to hold things together no matter what.

PageSix heard on the set of the actress’ upcoming movie May December that it was an “open secret” the couple were having issues again. The film was shot way back in November of last year, so their problems had been brewing for a while.

That was before the real betrayal though. Natalie allegedly caught Benjamin with his mistress back in March of this year! Voici alleges:

“In early March, the star of the ‘Star Wars’ saga discovered that her husband was having an affair with a young woman.”

The publication had pics of the ballet star and his alleged new lady going into his office separately as recently as May 24, then exiting only 10 minutes apart a few hours later. That means they’ve been together for months?! UGH! Scandoval anyone?

Only a day later the 41-year-old V for Vendetta star was seen on the red carpet at Cannes, without her hubby by her side. The day after that, however, on May 26, they were together again at a Beyoncé show in Paris. A few days later they were seen kissing and having dinner there, too. Could he really be carrying on behind her back even after she found out?! How is that trying to do everything to get her to forgive him??

It’s clear something fishy is going on here… The dancer jumping around from hanging out with a woman 20 years his junior to being back by his wife’s side the next day… all within the last few weeks? Doesn’t sound like that affair is over, after all! A marriage is a pas de deux, Benjamin, or hadn’t you heard??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Natalie and Benjamin doomed? Or can they work it out? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Camille Étienne/Instagram.]