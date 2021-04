Natti Natasha and Becky G have teamed up again after their worldwide hit Sin Pijama and their latest offering is another smash!

Ram Pam Pam will get your body doing just that!

Rhythmic Latino pop that will make you dance! Guaranteed!

So fab!

And the music video is just as great!

