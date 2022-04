Yes! Yes! Yes!!

Perezcious faves Becky G and Sofia Reyes have joined forces to evolve Spanish language pop!

Mal De Amores is not reggaeton. But it’s a very modern take on Tejano music and cumbia!

This feels so fresh!

Love it!

Check it out above!

